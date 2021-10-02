Samantha Akkineni confirms separation with Naga Chaitanya after 4 years of marriage

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have confirmed separation after four years of marriage on Saturday.

Rumours were rife that there's trouble in Samantha's marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna. The murmurs of discontent started when Samantha removed her marital surname, Akkineni, from her social media pages.

The actress was also missed her father-in-law Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations, which added fuel to the fire.

Now, taking to Instagram, Samantha shared the following note on Instagram:

"To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," she added.

The actress however disabled comments on her post.

A few days back, the actress shut down the speculation about her leaving Hyderabad for Mumbai, during the interactive session on Instagram.

"Are you really shifting to Mumbai?," a user asked her. Responding to the user, Samantha said, "I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here."

However, she did not directly address the supposed rift between her and Chay.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love after meeting on the sets of the 2010 Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. They tied the knot on October 6, 2017.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in 'Shaakuntalam' (Telugu) and 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' (Tamil).

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:58 PM IST