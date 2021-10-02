'Sam will always be dear to us': Nagarjuna reacts to Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya's 'unfortunate' separation

Hours after Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced separation after four years of marriage, the actor's father and superstar Nagarjuna took to his official Twitter account and expressed his sadness.

On Saturday, Samantha took to social media and shared the following note on Instagram: "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," she added.

Now, Nagarjuna penned a heartfelt note on how upset he is with their marriage coming to an end. However, he assured that the family will continue to cherish all the moments spent together with Samantha and that she will always remain dear to them.

"With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and a husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are very dear to me, my family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both with strength," Nagarjuna wrote in his statement.

Rumours were rife that there's trouble in Samantha's marriage with Naga Chaitanya. The murmurs of discontent started when Samantha removed her marital surname, Akkineni, from her social media pages.

The actress was also missed Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations, which added fuel to the fire.

A few days back, the actress shut down the speculation about her leaving Hyderabad for Mumbai, during the interactive session on Instagram.

"Are you really shifting to Mumbai?," a user asked her. Responding to the user, Samantha said, "I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love after meeting on the sets of the 2010 Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. They tied the knot on October 6, 2017.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in 'Shaakuntalam' (Telugu) and 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' (Tamil).

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 08:03 PM IST