Sai Pallavi Birthday Special: Stunning pictures of the gorgeous actress

Sai Pallavi is an Indian actress and dancer who appears in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. She first came into public attention for her role as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam.

She won two Filmfare Awards for her performances in the films Premam and Fidaa. She was born in Kotagiri, Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu to Badaga parents Senthamarai Kannan and Radha. She has a younger sister, Pooja, who has also worked as an actress. Pallavi was raised and educated in Coimbatore.She is a doctor by education, having completed her MBBS (medical degree) in 2016 from the Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia. She is an excellent role model for young people as she has accomplished so much in such a short span of time.

She even set a good example for people to be proud of whatever skin colour they are born with when she declined a Rs 2 crore worth advertisement contract for a skin lightening cream saying it wasn't something she believed in.

Here are some of her most gorgeous pictures:

Here is Pallavi looking like a vision in blue. Her poses and smile are indeed endearing.