Rs 25 lakh recovered in an IT raid at actress Rashmika Mandanna's residence

A team of the Income-Tax Department recovered Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash in a raid carried out at the residence of Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Apart from the cash, the IT officials also found property documents from the actress' residence in Virajpet region of Kodagu district during the raid on Thursday, sources in the IT department said.

According to sources, parents of the actress have not been able to explain the details of the property. They are being questioned about the property.

The raid at the residence of the noted actress began on Wednesday morning.

Sources added that the bank account details of the actress and her parents are also being verified.