'RRR' row: 'Can Rajamouli make film casting Owaisi with vermilion, saffron kanduva', asks BJP MP Bandi Sanjay

Jr. NTR's first look as revolutionary Komaram Bheem - wearing a skull cap - from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has raked up a controversy and several leaders have threatened the filmmaker. Joining the bandwagon, Telangana’s Siddipet (TS) BJP State President, Bandi Sanjay has now made a controversial statement.
According to a report by the India Today, BJP state president during a public meeting in Dubakka, threatened the 'Baahubali' filmmaker of dire consequences and demanded the removal of the controversial scene.
He was quoted saying as, "Komaram Bheem led a heroic fight against the Asaf Jahi dynasty and featuring him in a skull cap is not acceptable. Can Rajamouli make a film casting Owaisi with a vermilion and a saffron kanduva? If you release the movie (RRR) with the same scenes, BJP Karyakartas will obstruct its release."
Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.
The movie stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and sever others in pivotal roles.
It is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.
RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.
