'RRR' row: 'Can Rajamouli make film casting Owaisi with vermilion, saffron kanduva', asks BJP MP Bandi Sanjay

Jr. NTR's first look as revolutionary Komaram Bheem - wearing a skull cap - from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has raked up a controversy and several leaders have threatened the filmmaker. Joining the bandwagon, Telangana’s Siddipet (TS) BJP State President, Bandi Sanjay has now made a controversial statement.

According to a report by the India Today, BJP state president during a public meeting in Dubakka, threatened the 'Baahubali' filmmaker of dire consequences and demanded the removal of the controversial scene.

He was quoted saying as, "Komaram Bheem led a heroic fight against the Asaf Jahi dynasty and featuring him in a skull cap is not acceptable. Can Rajamouli make a film casting Owaisi with a vermilion and a saffron kanduva? If you release the movie (RRR) with the same scenes, BJP Karyakartas will obstruct its release."