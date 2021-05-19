'RRR' makers to unveil Jr. NTR's 'intense' Komaram Bheem look on star's birthday

The film, RRR is a rage among audiences already, the SS Rajamouli directorial stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. While, the look of every other character has been unveiled, NTR Jr as Komaram Bheem has been the most-anticipated.

RRR Movie's official social media handle announces that on the occasion of the actor's birthday tomorrow, a poster will be revealing him as Komaram Bheem in RRR.

The post read, "Unveiling @tarak9999 as INTENSE #KomaramBheem tomorrow, 10 AM. 🌊#RRRMovie.

We urge all fans to stay home, stay safe and not to come out to celebrate!

#RRR @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @AjayDevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @DVVMovies @RRRMovie"