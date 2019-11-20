RRR: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to feature in SS Rajamouli's next

New Delhi: Seems like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's Telugu debut 'RRR' is not going to be a sober affair as the makers have welcomed new cast members onboard! Set in 1920, the film will see Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody starring in key roles alongside N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia and Ajay, film critic Taran Adarsh announced on Twitter.

Stevenson and Doody will be seen as the lead antagonist couple - Mr Scott and Lady Scott. Meanwhile, Morris is set to essay the role of the leading lady - Jennifer.

The film is set to release next year on July 20 in 10 languages.

Seventy per cent of the film has already been shot and it is touted to be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independence era. It will be based on the lives of two legendary freedom fighters-- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.