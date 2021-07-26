Ritabhari Chakraborty refutes wedding rumours, says 'I am focusing on my health'

Bengali film actress Ritabhari Chakraborty took to social media on Monday to refute speculation about her wedding bells ringing.

Ritabhari issued a statement on Instagram saying she is not tying the knot anytime soon.

"I am not getting married anytime soon. I just recovered from two surgeries as you all know so all am focusing is on my health and all the projects I have signed to work on. PS - No more articles or calls on this please. I am not going to talk about this," reads her Instagram post on Monday.