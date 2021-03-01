Rishab Shetty’s 'Hero' to release on March 5

Rishab Shetty has been one actor whose films are always awaited in Sandalwood for their unique content.
The actor’s upcoming hero is one such film that everyone is eagerly liking forward to.
The trailer of the film which released on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi notched up the views within hours of being released.
Starring Rishab as the leading man, the film which marks the debut of 'Magalu Janaki' fame Ganavi Laxman and has been directed by debutant Bharat Raj.
'Hero' is a film that portrays a mix of action, romance and a dash of comedy, too.
The highlight of 'Hero' is that it was shot during the pandemic at a single location, but is so refreshing in its portrayal that one would never guess that the team shot it a sole locale; ie a coffee estate in Chikmagalur.
'Hero' has music by Ajaneesh Lokanth and camera work by Aravind Kashyap. Pramod Shetty plays the villain.
Costumes for the film have been conceptualised by Pragathi Rishab Shetty, while Vikrant Mor and Rishab Shetty have choreographed the stunts.
'Hero' will also be the first film in which Rishab has performed some hard-core stunts.
'Hero' has been reproduced by Rishab Shetty Films and has Jayanna Films as distribution partners. And the wait ends when this film hits theatres on March 5.