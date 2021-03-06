Rishab Shetty's 'Hero' storms the box office

Rishab Shetty is a happy man. His latest production that also sees him as the leading man has wing big time at the box office.

'Hero' has been heartily welcomed by fans who are arriving by the droves in theatres to watch their favourite hero in action, literally. Because 'Hero' also has Rishab indulging in heavy duty stunts for the first time.

Directed by debutant Bharat Raj, the film also marks the celluloid debut of Magalu Janaki girl Ganavi Laxman.