Rishab Shetty's 'Hero' storms the box office

Rishab Shetty is a happy man. His latest production that also sees him as the leading man has wing big time at the box office.
'Hero' has been heartily welcomed by fans who are arriving by the droves in theatres to watch their favourite hero in action, literally. Because 'Hero' also has Rishab indulging in heavy duty stunts for the first time.
Directed by debutant Bharat Raj, the film also marks the celluloid debut of Magalu Janaki girl Ganavi Laxman.
'Hero' has garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences. They have hailed the film as a wholesome commercial entertainer with a good mix of action, drama, crime and comedy.
The movie also features Pramod Shetty as a fearsome villain and his act has also been drawing much appreciation.
'Hero' has music by Ajaneesh Loknath which has been received extremely well by fans.
Cinematographer Aravind Kashyap has also earned much praise for his work. The movie has also released out of state and is drawing good response especially in Chennai and Kochi.
'Hero' has been produced by Rishab and distributed by Jayanna films.