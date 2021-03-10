Rishab Shetty’s 'Hero' gets a big thumbs up from critics and fans

A film that was shot in just 45 days during lockdown with just 24 members, Rishab Shetty’s 'Hero' is one of the biggest hits of 2021.
The movie which has been directed by debutant Bharat Raj and stars Rishab Shetty in the lead has been drawing positive responses everywhere.
Both critics and fans have given their thumbs up to the film and it is running housefull in all theatres. 'Hero' is also receiving positive feedback from cine-goers outside the state too.
Meanwhile, the movie also marks the filmi debut of Magalu Janaki fame Ganavi Laxman who is Rishab’s heroine. 'Hero'’s soulful music composed by Ajaneesh Lokanth and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap have been receiving much praise.
Pramod Shetty who plays a major villain has also got an appreciation for his act. Vikram Mor and Rishab Shetty have choreographed engaging stunts. 'Hero' has been produced by Rishab Shetty and Jayanna Films on board as distribution partners.