Really excited, says Shivam Bhaargava about upcoming love song 'Prem Deepak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Prem Deepak, a love song penned and produced by Deepak Jeswal and featuring actor Shivam Bhaargava is set for a release. Ahead of the song’s release on Deepak Jeswal’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/DeepakJeswalOfficial) and all major music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Wynk, JioSaavn, and Resso on March 5, we caught up with the popular model and actor to talk about more about the song, Deepak Jeswal, and much more. Excerpts:

Q: Tell us about Prem Deepak, and what made you agree to star in the song?

A: Prem Deepak is a romantic song written by Deepak Jeswal. It has been sung by Amey Date and the music is by Arnab Chatterjee. The video has been directed by Ajinkya Deshmukh and it stars me along with Pallavi Singh. I consider Deepak as one of the most talented lyricists and producers in the industry, and when he approached me to feature in the song, I readily agreed

Q: We know Prem Deepak is a love song. Can you tell us more about its story and concept?

A: Prem Deepak is a commitment from a boy to his beloved to be there forever. He promises her that she will always have a place in his heart, that he could give his life for her, and that their Prem Deepak or their lamp of love will continue to burn bright and beautiful forever. The video has two parallel tracks. The first is where the lover is alone and lonely, and the second is the flashback wherein he reminisces the happy times they had spent together. The two tracks merge when the hero meets the girl again and ends with a shocking twist as to why she had left him.

Q: How was the experience of working on Prem Deepak?

A: It was a terrific experience. All of us had a great time working on the song. Even after spending years in the industry and having worked in many films and shows, I am really excited about Prem Deepak. I am confident the audience will love the song too. I will make a special mention of Deepak, who made the project all the more interesting and full of learning with his insights. I look forward to collaborating with Deepak and his wonderful team again.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 04:47 PM IST