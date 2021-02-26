Real story of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' which is only Indian film eligible for Best Picture nomination at Oscars 2021

Actor-producer Suriya's Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' has emerged as the only Indian film eligible for Best Picture nomination at Oscars 2021.

The news of the movie, which as contesting with 366 other films, getting on the Academy's list was shared by Rajsekar Pandian on Friday.

For the unversed, the action drama is a fictionalised version of the book 'Simply Fly', written on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Here's the real story behind Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru':

Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar Gopinath hails from a village named Gorur in Karnataka.

After completing his secondary school, Gopinath enrolled himself for the National Defence Academy exams and joined the armed forces. During the eight years in Indian Army, he also fought the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Gopinath then took early retirement at the age of 28 and tried his hands at several businesses, before venturing into aviation sector, in 1996.

In 2003, Captain GR Gopinath founded Air Deccan and introduced ‘low-cost aviation’ in India.

The airline was reportedly sold to Kingfisher Airlines for Rs1,000 crore in 2007.