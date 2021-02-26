Real story of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' which is only Indian film eligible for Best Picture nomination at Oscars 2021

Actor-producer Suriya's Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' has emerged as the only Indian film eligible for Best Picture nomination at Oscars 2021.
The news of the movie, which as contesting with 366 other films, getting on the Academy's list was shared by Rajsekar Pandian on Friday.
For the unversed, the action drama is a fictionalised version of the book 'Simply Fly', written on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.
Here's the real story behind Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru':
Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar Gopinath hails from a village named Gorur in Karnataka.
After completing his secondary school, Gopinath enrolled himself for the National Defence Academy exams and joined the armed forces. During the eight years in Indian Army, he also fought the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.
Gopinath then took early retirement at the age of 28 and tried his hands at several businesses, before venturing into aviation sector, in 1996.
In 2003, Captain GR Gopinath founded Air Deccan and introduced ‘low-cost aviation’ in India.
The airline was reportedly sold to Kingfisher Airlines for Rs1,000 crore in 2007.
Reacting to the movie, Captain GR Gopinath had tweeted: "Sorarai potru ..Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster.
Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories."
In a series of tweets, he lauded the makers for depicting 'Dramatised but true to the undying spirit of triumph of hope against struggles and tribulations of an entrepreneur with disadvantaged rural background over overwhelming odds.'
Check them out here:
Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali.
The film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. It premiered on November 12 on Amazon Prime Video.
