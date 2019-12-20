Real-life 'Rang De Basanti': Siddharth among 600 booked for Chennai protest against CAA

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Chennai Police have registered a case against 600 protesters, including actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna and MP Thirumavalavan and ex-MLA MH Jawahirullah, who gathered at Valluvar Kottam to protest against the new citizenship law.

According to police, the case was registered as the protests were held at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday despite the police authorities revoking permission for the same.