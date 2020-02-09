Raveena Tandon to feature in Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to maker her comeback in films with "KGF: Chapter 2".

Director Prashanth Neel, who is helming the second part of the action drama "KGF", took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the addition of Raveena to the film's cast.

"The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #KGFChapter2," Prashanth tweeted.