Rashmika Mandanna becomes brand favourite post the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise'

While Rashmika Mandanna has a crazy fan following and is also often referred to as 'The National Crush of India', owing to her massive popularity, the actress cemented that title with the overwhelming success of 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

It's no surprise then that the actress has been flooded with brand endorsement offers after the record-breaking success of the film and is now the face of 10 brands.

These brands are spread across different categories including technology, jewellery, FMCG brands, beauty and cosmetics, speaking volumes for the kind of mass appeal that Rashmika has not only in the South but across the country.

The film crossed 350 crores worldwide, this despite having released in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and alongside popular Hollywood franchises and other films.

Apart from her performance in the film, Rashmika also flooded social media feeds with the song 'Sammi Sammi' that trended across all platforms and spurred numerous social media videos.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:51 PM IST