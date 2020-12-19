Rana Daggubati hosts candlelight pizza party for his 'Pellam' Miheeka on her birthday

'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati tied the knot with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad in August.
The two had made their relationship official with a ''roka'' ceremony in May this year.
On the eve of Miheeka's first birthday post-marriage, the actor took a holiday from work and hosted a candlelight pizza party for his "Pellam" aka wife in Telugu.
For those unversed, Miheeka Bajaj is an entrepreneur by profession. She is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studios, which is an event management company.
The event and wedding planner has graduated from the University of the Arts London. Before staring her own company, Miheeka earned her diploma in interior design from architecture school in Mumbai - Rachna Sansad.
Miheeka is the daughter of jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj, who owns the popular jewellery store Krsala.
Miheeka's brother Samarth heads Krsala's production and management.
Last month, Rana managed to visit an outdoor shoot location after a long time, and he is happy about the experience.
He took to Instagram and posted a string of selfies, sitting in a car and flashing a smile.
"Heading to a shoot location outdoors after forever... feels awesome," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Rana is venturing into content creation. He launched his digital platform South Bay. It is a YouTube channel expected to host varied content including music, unscripted celebrity shows and animation.
On the film front, he will be seen in ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’, which will have a theatrical release on Makar Sankranti next year.
