Ramya Krishnan turns 51: Best performances of the 'Baahubali' actress

Actress Ramya Krishnan is a well known name in the South film industry. She has delivered many successful films and superhit songs in her career. Ramya impressed the audience with her acting and strong dialogue delivery skills. She has been a part of films in languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The actress has worked in over 260 films portraying her versatility.

Ramya made her debut with the film 'Vellai Manasu', in 1984, when she was just 14 years old. Her initial projects did not get any major attention but her dedication and hard work led to her success.

Ramya Krishnan was born on September 15, 1970, in Chennai. She is a trained dancer with expertise in Bharatanatyam, Western and Khuchipudi dance forms. She has done many stage shows and showcased her brilliance as a dancer.

On her 51st birthday, here are five best performances by the actress:

Padayappa

Padayappa is a Tamil drama film which released in the year 1999. The film also features legendary actor Rajinikanth.

Ramya played the role of Neelambari in the film . Her performance was applauded by the audience and the actress bagged Best Actress Filmfare award.

Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam

The romantic drama film released in 2009. It was one of the successful films of that year. Though Ramya did not play the lead role, her performance was loved.

Ramya received the Filmfare Best supporting actress for the film.

Chaahat

Chaahat is a film that portrayed Ramaya as an antagonist. She aced the negative role of a dangerous lover. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and released in 1996.

Criminal

It is a 1994 romantic film with a unique storyline. Criminal is also a Mahesh Bhatt directorial. Ramya once again proved herself with her remarkable acting in the film. The songs of the film were a hit and are still loved by her fans.

Baahubali

The film created history in cinema in many aspects. It was released in two parts. Both 'Baahubali-The Beginning' and 'Baahubali- The conclusion' were the highest grossing films in the year 2015 -2017.

Ramya played the iconic role of Sivagami Devi in the film. Her acting and powerful portrayal of the character is commendable.

Ramaya Krishnan has also been part of many reality shows and television soaps.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 05:59 PM IST