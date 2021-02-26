Ramesh Aravind’s latest directorial '100' to release shortly

“Facebook will be the prime focus of the subject,” says Ramesh who adds that the story involves cybercrime impacts a family and the harm that has been inflicted on them.

“'100' is primarily about cybercrime and the various aspects around it including the enquiry and how it is ultimately solved,” points out Ramesh.

Since the subject is a universal one, '100' will also be dubbed in Telugu and released there.

The film will also be made in Hindi and directed by Susi Ganesan.

Starring Poorna as Ramesh’s leading lady, '100' also has Rachita Ram who plays Ramesh’s sister.

The film has been produced by Ramesh Reddy under the banner Suraj Production.