Ram Gopal Verma panned for 'insensitive' tweets on Odisha and its hurricanes

Film director Ram Gopal Verma has come under scanner once again for her controversial tweets. Infamous for his totally bizarre statements, Ram Gopal Verma is being criticized by Odias on Twitter after saying that he didn't 'hear about Orissa since the 1999 hurricane'. His insensitive tweets about the state located on the Eastern India left netizens furious and the filmmaker got brutally trolled.
RGV had taken to the micro-blogging site to introduce Apsara Rani, who will play the leading lady in his upcoming film 'Thriller'. He tweeted, "Before meeting Apsara, I didn’t even hear about Orissa since the 1999 hurricane.. but after meeting her now, I realise that Orissa creates all kinds of hurricanes.. it’s been a great revelation that Orissa has such beauties... More power to Orissa @apsara_rani."
In another tweet, he added, "Never even thought of Odisha as a talent pool for film industry..But going by @apsara_rani_ coming from there , both the rest of the country and Odisha itself should seriously look at Odisha"
Reacting to the tweet, a user lashed out at the filmmaker and wrote, "Dear RGV hv u ever heard abt Lord Jagannath & his world famous car festival, Odishi Dance, Dhauligiri, Udaygiri, Sudarshan Pattanaik, the renowed sand artist ??? All of d above always remains in focus both before & after 99 . Just improve ur GA & GK."
"He saw only this girl as a talent from Odisha till date..wow..everyone knows what type of talent u r looking for..what a shame this man is.. he didn't know that Odisha existed and if it's now for him then its only for his heroine for an erotica series..defaming our divine Odisha," wrote another user.
A tweet read: "Odisha is famous for its culture , history, monuments , soft & beautiful people since ages . If u don’t know much about it and just enlightened now after meeting her , it’s ur lack of knowledge so need to explore more . Anyways Late is better than never."
Apsara Rani tried to do some damage control and reacted to Ram Gopal Verma's tweets by writing, "Sir there's a lot of better talent than me in Odisha but I just got an opportunity... I wish the rest of the country recognises this and take Odisha talent seriously."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)