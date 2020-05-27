Ram Gopal Varma unveils trailer of latest film titled 'Coronavirus'

Ram Gopal Varma has released the trailer of his upcoming Telugu production titled "Coronavirus", which deals with the pandemic and the lockdown as its subject.

On Tuesday evening, the filmmaker took to Twitter to release a four-minute trailer of the movie, which has been completely shot amid the lockdown. The film deals with the story of a family amid the lockdown.

"Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it's GOD or CORONA @shreyaset," tweeted Ram Gopal Varma.