Ram Gopal Varma releases first look of film based on Telangana vet's rape and murder titled 'Disha Encounter'

Almost six months after announcing a movie based on the rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday dropped the first look poster of the film titled 'Disha Encounter.' The filmmaker took to Twitter to share the poster that focuses on a scooty parked in front of a truck. The poster also shows the hand of a man holding a gun in his hand while it shows a hazy picture of a man in running motion.

He further shared that the teaser to the film will be released on September 26 while the film will release on November 26 which is the day when a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped before being burnt by a group of men in Telangana in 2019.

"Here is the 1st look film poster of DISHA ENCOUNTER made on the brutal gang rape,killing and burning of a young woman in Hyderabad on NOVEMBER 26th 2019 ..Teaser release SEPTEMBER 26th ..Film release NOVEMBER 26 th 2020 @anuragkancharla @Karuna_Natti #DishaEncounter," he tweeted.