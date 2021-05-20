Ram Charan wishes 'RRR' co-star Jr NTR on 38th birthday

Actor Ram Charan took to his Twitter to wish his good friend and co-star actor Jr NTR on his 38th birthday.

Ram Charan shared an intense picture of Jr NTR from their upcoming movie, RRR where Jr NTR plays the role of freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan thoughtfully captioned the picture as, “Meet my dearest @jrntr as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.

He's a rebel with a cause. Happy Birthday Brother! ”