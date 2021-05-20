Ram Charan wishes 'RRR' co-star Jr NTR on 38th birthday

Actor Ram Charan took to his Twitter to wish his good friend and co-star actor Jr NTR on his 38th birthday.
Ram Charan shared an intense picture of Jr NTR from their upcoming movie, RRR where Jr NTR plays the role of freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem.
Ram Charan thoughtfully captioned the picture as, “Meet my dearest @jrntr as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.
He's a rebel with a cause. Happy Birthday Brother! ”
Jr NTR also shared the same poster on his Twitter handle and thanked the makers.
"He’s a rebel full of heart! It’s been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far," he wrote.
Last year, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s first look from the film was revealed. While the highlight of the character reveal was the actor's muscular transformation, it also led to a controversy as Komaram Bheem was shown sporting a skull cap.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR share both on and off screen chemistry. Their camaraderie has always been adored by their fans on social media.
For Ram Charan’s birthday, NTR had shared an adorable picture of himself and Ram Charan with a beautiful caption, to which Charan replied, “Love u Tarakuuuu... it’s a picture that defines us”.
In 'RRR', Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen on the silver screen together as Alluri Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively.
The movie is being directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Entertainments. The movie also stars Bollywood biggies like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan. The movie will hit the screen on October 2021 tentatively.
