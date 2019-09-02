Ram Charan pens an emotional post for 'mentor' Pawan Kalyan on his birthday

Chennai: As Jana Sena President and popular actor Pawan Kalyan turned 48 on Monday, his nephew and actor Ram Charan wished his "Babai", whom he called his "mentor and guide", on his birthday.

Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a few heart-warming photographs of himself along with Pawan. In one image, the two actors are seen posing for the camera. In the other, he is seen giving a tight hug to his uncle.

"Wish you a very happy birthday Kalyan Babai. Thank you for always being there for me as a friend, guide and mentor. Love you a lot! Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan," he captioned the image.