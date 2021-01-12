Ram Charan 'back in action' after testing negative for COVID-19

Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and thanked his fans for their continued support.

The 35-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 29.

Charan took to Twitter and shared a note, writing, "It feels good to be back!" "Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. Can't wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes," he wrote.