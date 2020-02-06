Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar' director AR Murugadoss approaches Madras HC for police protection

Tamil film director AR Murugadoss has approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection after distributors claimed to have lost money due to actor Rajinikanth-starrer movie "Darbar".
After giving three blockbusters back to back hits with Thuppakki, Sarkar and Kaththi, AR came back on the silver screen with his much awaited project 'Darbar'. The movie saw superstar Rajinikanth play the role of a cop after 26 years. AR's action thriller was shot in Mumbai as the story had the backdrop of the city. The film was supposed to release around Pongal however, it's release was preponed.
Reportedly, the movie directed by Murgadoss was produced with a huge budget, incurring losses to the film distributors who have decided to go on a hunger strike.
Darbar", which has been produced by Lyca Productions, also starred Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. The film released on January 10.
It was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
Inputs from ANI.
