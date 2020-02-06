Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar' director AR Murugadoss approaches Madras HC for police protection

Tamil film director AR Murugadoss has approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection after distributors claimed to have lost money due to actor Rajinikanth-starrer movie "Darbar".

After giving three blockbusters back to back hits with Thuppakki, Sarkar and Kaththi, AR came back on the silver screen with his much awaited project 'Darbar'. The movie saw superstar Rajinikanth play the role of a cop after 26 years. AR's action thriller was shot in Mumbai as the story had the backdrop of the city. The film was supposed to release around Pongal however, it's release was preponed.