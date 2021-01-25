Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe' to release on November 4

"Annaatthe", featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, is slated to be released on November 4, the makers announced on Monday.

Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, said the movie will hit the screens during the Diwali festival.

"#Annaatthe will be releasing on November 4th, 2021! Get ready for #AnnaattheDeepavali!" the tweet on the production banner's official Twitter account read.