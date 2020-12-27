Rajinikanth health update: Thalaiva discharged after spending three days in hospital

Megastar Rajinikanth was recently admitted to the Apollo hospital, Hyderabad on Friday, due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. According to an official statement by the hospital on Sunday morning, there is "nothing alarming" in the "investigations reports" of the actor.

"Rajinikanth is stable now and there is nothing alarming in the medical reports that have come in. Doctors will evaluate him during Sunday afternoon before taking a decision regarding his discharge from the hospital," the statement read.

Earlier on Saturday, the hospital had also updated about the actor's health and said he is "progressing well" and his condition was "better control".

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot had to be halted after some crew members tested positive for COVID-19. While the superstar tested negative, a couple of other people from the set had tested positive, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

(With inputs from ANI)