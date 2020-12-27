Rajinikanth Health Update: 'Thalaiva' advised complete bed rest for one week, ambiguity over political entry

Chennai: Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth, who was hospitalised in Hyderabad following severe fluctuation in his blood pressure on Christmas day, was discharged on Sunday. The actor returned to Chennai in the evening with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush.

However, the Apollo Hospitals said, he has been advised complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure and minimal physical activity and avoid stress. The advisory was being given in view of his “post-transplant status” [the actor had undergone a renal transplant in the United States in 2016] and labile hypertension and age.

“In view of the above conditions he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19,” the hospital said in a press release.

The medical advisory put a question mark on Rajinikanth’s assurance earlier this month that on December 31 he would announce the date when his proposed political party would be launched. He had said that the party would be floated in January 2021 and gave the slogan “We will change, we will change everything” and “If not now, never” to his fans.

Earlier this year, he had confirmed that health concerns raised about him in a “letter that did the rounds in the media” were true. The ‘letter’ had said that the actor was doubtful about launching a party in the wake of his fragile health and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, subsequently, he had claimed that he was prepared to die for the people of Tamil Nadu.