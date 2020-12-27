Rajinikanth health update: Nothing alarming in actor's medical reports, says Apollo Hospital

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday, is stable and there is nothing alarming in his medical reports, Apollo Hospital said on Sunday.

"Rajinikanth is stable now and there is nothing alarming in the medical reports that have come in. Doctors will evaluate him during Sunday afternoon before taking a decision regarding his discharge from the hospital.," Apollo Hospital added.

Megastar Rajinikanth was recently admitted to the Apollo hospital, Hyderabad on Friday, due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. According to an official statement by the hospital on Sunday, there is "nothing alarming" in the "investigations reports" of the actor.

Earlier on Saturday, the hospital had also updated about the actor's health and said he is "progressing well" and his condition was "better control". Based on further evaluation the doctors will make a decision on Sunday whether or not to discharge the 70 0year old actor.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot had to be halted after some crew members tested positive for COVID-19. While the superstar tested negative, a couple of other people from the set had tested positive, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.