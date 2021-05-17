Rajinikanth donates Rs 50 lakh towards Tamil Nadu CM's COVID-19 relief fund

Several other notable celebrities in the Tamil film industry including Suriya, Karthi, Sivakumar and Ajith Kumar had earlier contributed to the cause.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth returned home after wrapping up a month-long shooting schedule for his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe.

Last year, the shoot of the film came to a standstill after several crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad. A day later, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure fluctuated drastically. The shoot was immediately halted and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai the next day.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth was advised a week of bed rest with not much physical activity.

After four months, Rajinikanth finally returned to a film set in April 2021. Annaatthe, which is gearing up for this Diwali release, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in pivotal roles.