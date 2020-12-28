Rajinikanth discharged from the hospital, wife Latha welcomes Thalaiva with aarti

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after being admitted with severe fluctuations in blood pressure, received a warm welcome from his wife Latha.
In a picture that is doing the rounds of the internet, Rajinikanth's wife is seen welcoming her husband by performing aarti at the door and applying tika on the megastar's forehead.
Two days after being admitted to hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday got discharged from Apollo Hospital.
"In view of his improved medical condition, Rajinikanth is being discharged from the hospital today. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better," a statement from Apollo Hospitals read.
Rajinikanth was shooting for Tamil film 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. After a couple of people on the film sets tested positive for COVID-19, he was tested on December 22 but was negative. Since then, the actor had isolated himself and was being monitored closely.
Though he did not have any symptoms of coronavirus, his blood pressure showed sever fluctuations and he was admitted to the hospital for further evaluation.
