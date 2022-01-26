Rajinikanth 'badly' affected by Aishwaryaa-Dhanush's separation, urges daughter to mend marriage: Report

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced separation, last week, after 18 years of marriage, with an official statement on social media.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," Dhanush had posted on social media.

Aishwaryaa reposted the statement on her Instagram handle with the caption, "No caption needed...only your understanding n your love necessary!"

While the duo have mentioned that they are separating, Dhanush’s father, Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, had termed their separation as 'a family quarrel'.

Now, a new report claimed that Rajinikanth has been 'badly affected' by Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s decision to separate.

A source told Wion that Rajinikanth wants Aishwaryaa to ‘mend her marriage’ with Dhanush. The report added that Dhanush’s family is also pressurising the couple to reconcile.

The news report also states that Dhanush and Aishwarya allegedly had ‘bitter differences.’ However, Rajinikanth had always managed to ‘convince them to stay together.’

Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth and has two sons with Dhanush, 15-year-old Yatra and 11-year-old Linga. They tied the knot in 2004.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 07:44 PM IST