RajamouliMakeRamayan trends on Twitter as fans demand SS Rajamouli film based on the epic

Late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial 'Ramayan', which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen. The popular TV serial 'Ramayan', which is re-airing on Doordarshan, recently became the world's most-watched show. On Sunday, #RajamouliMakeRamayan trended on Twitter as fans demanded 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli to make a magnum opus based on the Hindu epic.
'Ramayan' is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name. Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the evergreen series was re-telecast on Doordarshan on public demand. The tele-series once again broke all records of popularity and repeated its history, by hooking millions of Indians to their television screens. Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of this serial based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. On Sunday, #RajamouliMakeRamayan became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging app as fans demanded a movie based on the same epic. Some users even requested the filmmaker to cast their favourite actors.
Check out the tweets here:
Meanwhile, 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus is titled 'Rise Roar Revolt'. The upcoming Telugu film features top stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead. It is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, was also released on social media.
'RRR' also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones in important roles.
The film, slated to hit the screens on January 8, 2021, will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)