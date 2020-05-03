RajamouliMakeRamayan trends on Twitter as fans demand SS Rajamouli film based on the epic

Late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial 'Ramayan', which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen. The popular TV serial 'Ramayan', which is re-airing on Doordarshan, recently became the world's most-watched show. On Sunday, #RajamouliMakeRamayan trended on Twitter as fans demanded 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli to make a magnum opus based on the Hindu epic.

'Ramayan' is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name. Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the evergreen series was re-telecast on Doordarshan on public demand. The tele-series once again broke all records of popularity and repeated its history, by hooking millions of Indians to their television screens. Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of this serial based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. On Sunday, #RajamouliMakeRamayan became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging app as fans demanded a movie based on the same epic. Some users even requested the filmmaker to cast their favourite actors.

Check out the tweets here: