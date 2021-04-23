Raiza Wilson’s dermatologist denies allegations, to take legal action against actress

Actress Raiza Wilson's dermatologist Dr Bhairavi Senthil, who was accused of performing a procedure without the actress' permission, has denied the allegations. The Chennai-based doctor has released a statement and said that she will seek legal action against the actress.
A statement shared by Behanced Luxe Dermatol clinic read, "Ms Raiza Wilson, who has undergone such clinical procedure several times earlier and has no complaints, but after the treatment in the last occasion, she had developed bruises as minor side effect which shall appear in selective or rare cases, if medical advice is not strictly followed."
"The said rupture is not so serious or critical and the same shall subside and heal naturally within few days and shall not cause damages to the skin.
Ms. Raiza Wilson who is well aware of these facts has purposely made a statement and published her photograph in order to defame our clinic, which is well established and reputed and had earned great accolades and appreciation from the public with regard to skin treatment and other dermatology care," it added.
"The statement made by Ms. Raiza Wilson is derogatory and had grossly affected the name, reputation of mine and my clinic. Therefore, I am constrained to initiate legal proceeding against Ryza Wilson and shall claim apology and suitable compensation for the said defamation, loss and mental agony suffered by me, for which Ms. Ryza Wilson alone shall be liable," Dr. Bhairavi Senthil said.
For the unversed, the former 'Bigg Boss Tamil' contestant had pictures of her face after a botched procedure. The 'Vasundhara Parameshwar' actress had slammed the dermatologist for 'forcing' her to undergo a treatment she 'did not need'.
