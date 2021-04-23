Raiza Wilson’s dermatologist denies allegations, to take legal action against actress

Actress Raiza Wilson's dermatologist Dr Bhairavi Senthil, who was accused of performing a procedure without the actress' permission, has denied the allegations. The Chennai-based doctor has released a statement and said that she will seek legal action against the actress.

A statement shared by Behanced Luxe Dermatol clinic read, "Ms Raiza Wilson, who has undergone such clinical procedure several times earlier and has no complaints, but after the treatment in the last occasion, she had developed bruises as minor side effect which shall appear in selective or rare cases, if medical advice is not strictly followed."

"The said rupture is not so serious or critical and the same shall subside and heal naturally within few days and shall not cause damages to the skin.

Ms. Raiza Wilson who is well aware of these facts has purposely made a statement and published her photograph in order to defame our clinic, which is well established and reputed and had earned great accolades and appreciation from the public with regard to skin treatment and other dermatology care," it added.