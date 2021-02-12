‘RadheShyam’ makers announce special glimpse date with a breath-taking poster of Prabhas

Making our Valentine's week more lovable this year, the makers of the much-awaited multi-lingual film, 'RadheShyam' have released a small glimpse of Prabhas from the film.
The breath-taking poster has Prabhas walking down the streets of Rome, all love struck. The audience will be seeing the actor donning the lover boy hat in the film, and romancing the gorgeous Pooja Hegde.
The makers have also announced the time for the teaser launch of ‘Radheshyam’ on Valentine’s Day at 9:18 AM.
Checkout the poster.
In the caption Prabhas writes, "See you all on Valentine’s Day for a glimpse of #RadheShyam"
After the recent announcement, the audience has been eagerly waiting to watch Prabhas in the romantic light, yet again, after almost a decade. Prabhas probably is India’s most desirable actor and it will be a treat to watch him in a romantic role.
'Radheshyam' will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.