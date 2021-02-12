‘RadheShyam’ makers announce special glimpse date with a breath-taking poster of Prabhas

Making our Valentine's week more lovable this year, the makers of the much-awaited multi-lingual film, 'RadheShyam' have released a small glimpse of Prabhas from the film.

The breath-taking poster has Prabhas walking down the streets of Rome, all love struck. The audience will be seeing the actor donning the lover boy hat in the film, and romancing the gorgeous Pooja Hegde.

The makers have also announced the time for the teaser launch of ‘Radheshyam’ on Valentine’s Day at 9:18 AM.

Checkout the poster.