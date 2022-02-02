'Radhe Shyam' starring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde to release on March 11 in theatres

Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated pan India films of this year. Because of the third wave the release of the film did get pushed but it being such a massive film with larger than life scenes, it had to release in theaters. So the makers have selected 11th March 2022 as the new release date.

The makers announced the new releases date with a new poster which looks intense.

Till now, we have seen a few glimpses of the mighty Prabhas as a mysterious lover boy ‘Vikram Aditya’, which can be termed something extraordinary, we have never seen in Indian cinema. The glimpses convey the storyline of a unique love story. In the trailer, we will see how the story is going to be unwrap, and the mystery created in the sneak peaks will be unsolved.

Fans and audiences have been waiting with a bated breath for Radhe Shyam to be hit the theatres.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March 2022

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:12 AM IST