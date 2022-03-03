Radhe Shyam: Prabhas’ role of palmist inspired by world-famous astrologer Cheiro

‘Radhe Shyam’ starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is just a few days away from its release, and the magnum opus has created massive buzz across the country.

While Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of a palmist for the first time on screen, it’s learnt that his character Vikramaditya is inspired by the world renowned Irish astrologer William John Warner (popularly known as Cheiro) of the early 20th century, known to make personal predictions for famous personalities and foresee world events.

The makers were fascinated by the inspiring journey of Cheiro to the extent that they decided to incorporate a few major incidents from his life to be portrayed by the lead protagonist Vikramaditya.

Recently, the curtain-raiser video of the film was released by the makers. The video shows Prabhas' character as an astrologer and it has been garnering immense love from the masses.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar reveals, “During the pre-production stage, I met a few popular astrologers and palmists to understand their thought process and the way they interact with people while predicting their past, present and future.”

“When I read about Cheiro in detail, I found him to be quite an interesting one and so we decided to incorporate a few instances from his life which we thought would make for a great cinematic experience through the character Vikramaditya, portrayed by Prabhas. I hope the audience will love Prabhas’ character as he hasn’t attempted something like this on screen before,” he adds.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, and the film is slated for a grand release on March 11, 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Prabhas, Pooja Hegde spill the beans on Radhe Shyam and romancing each other onscreen

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:51 PM IST