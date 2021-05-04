Raai Laxmi Birthday Special: Hottest pictures of the gorgeous diva

Lakshmi Rai who is professionally credited as Raai Laxmi is an Indian film actress and model. Raai has completed over 14 years in the film industry, acting in over 50 films in several languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.
She was born on 5 May 1989 in Belgaum, Karnataka to Ram Raibagi and Manjula Raibagi. Raai made her film debut in 2005 when she was just 15 with her role in the Tamil language Karka Kasadara.
She acted in Christian Brothers which was a huge commercial success. She has even starred in the Bollywood film, Officer Arjun Singh IPS Batch 2000.
Here are a few of her hottest pictures:
Here, Raai is seen rocking a little black dress in a way everyone else wishes they could.
Looking flawless as ever, Raai is pictured here flaunting her beautiful eyeshadow and charming smile.
Raai looks absolutely stunning in her Indian attire and she makes the whole outfit look divine.
Raai has got stunning features and she can make the simplest outfit look great with the simplest accessories.
Raai has got her beach bod ready 24/7. She looks beautiful as ever in this picture.
Black is definitely her colour. Oh who are we kidding! Every colour is her colour.
Raai looks simply breathtaking in her lovely Indian wear and she has styled it with beautiful long earrings.
She looks extraordinary in this photo.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)