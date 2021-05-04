Raai Laxmi Birthday Special: Hottest pictures of the gorgeous diva

Lakshmi Rai who is professionally credited as Raai Laxmi is an Indian film actress and model. Raai has completed over 14 years in the film industry, acting in over 50 films in several languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

She was born on 5 May 1989 in Belgaum, Karnataka to Ram Raibagi and Manjula Raibagi. Raai made her film debut in 2005 when she was just 15 with her role in the Tamil language Karka Kasadara.

She acted in Christian Brothers which was a huge commercial success. She has even starred in the Bollywood film, Officer Arjun Singh IPS Batch 2000.



Here are a few of her hottest pictures:

