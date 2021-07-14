Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh's body found in Himachal Pradesh's Kareri lake

Punjabi singer Manmeet Singh's body was recovered from Kareri lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, informed Kangra SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan on Wednesday.

According to Kangra SSP, the body of Manmeet, who was one of the singers of Sain Brothers known for their Sufi songs, was recovered from the Kareri lake area in Kangra district.

According to sources, Manmeet, who was one of the singers of Sain Brothers, a music group known for their Sufi songs, was on a visit to Dharamshala with some of his friends.

They stated that the Sufi singer had gone further to Kareri lake and went missing during heavy rain and flash floods on Monday.

"Body of Punjabi singer Manmeet Singh recovered from Kareri lake area in Kangra district. Details awaited," said SSP Ranjan in a statement.