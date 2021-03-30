Punjabi singer Diljaan, 31, of 'Sur Kshetra' fame dies in a horrific car crash

Punjabi singer Diljaan passed away on Tuesday after meeting with a horrific road accident in Jandiala Guru, near Amritsar. He was 31.
The singer was on his way to his hometown, Kartarpur, when his car collided with a truck parked on the roadside. He reportedly died on the spot and was declared dead on arrival by a private hospital near Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road.
While the police is currently investigation the reason behind the crash, Diljaan’s body has been sent for postmortem.
Meanwhile, several reports claim that the mishap took place due to over-speeding.
Hours after the news of the singer's demise, several musicians took to their social media to mourn the tragic death.
Singer Master Saleem wrote, "RIP Diljaan @diljaanlive mainu samjh nahi aa reha ki kahan kal da Chota jeha bacha mere samne jawan hoyea bahut aacha mukaaam banaya punjabi gayaki vich so sad bahut zeyada dhakka laga hai man nu parmatma diljaan nu apne charna nal lawe."
"I don’t have words to express my pain.. mere samne jawan hoya bacha.. sari duniya ch naam kamaya.. achanak sanu chadd ke tur gaya.. Waheguru ehdi sureeli rooh nu apne charna naal laga ke rakhan RIP Diljaan," wrote Sachin Ahuja.
The singer, who shot to fame from popular reality show 'Sur Kshetra', has many devotional songs to his credit.
He was also a part of 'Awaaz Punjab Di.'
