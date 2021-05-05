Punjabi actor Sukhjinder Shera passes away in Uganda

Noted Punjabi actor Sukhjinder Shera passed away on Wednesday, in Uganda, South Africa. The news of the untimely demise was confirmed by his assistant Jagdev Singh.

The 'Yaari Jatt Di' actor was reportedly in Kenya to see his friend. He was admitted to a hospital there, on April 25, after developing pneumonia. He breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Actor Karamjit Anmol took to Instagram to mourn the demise and wrote in Punjabi: "We are sad to say that Sukhjinder Shera is no longer with us. He was a resident of village Malik, District Ludhiana. He started his film career as an actor with Virender's film Yari Jatt. His last film was Yar Bailey. North Zone Film & T.V Artistes’ Association."