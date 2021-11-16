Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that Puneeth Rajkumar would be conferred with the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously.

"State Government has decided to honour late Sri Puneet Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously," said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Puneeth Rajkumar will be the 10th recipient of the state’s highest civilian honour. It was last given to Veerendra Heggade in 2009.

Considered to be Kannada cinema's reigning star, Puneeth, youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday, October 29.

Thousands of grieving fans had flocked to the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru from different parts of the state to pay their last respects to their favourite actor.

Meanwhile, four people in Karnataka were able to see the world in a new light as they got the eyes donated by Puneeth Rajkumar.

Appu, as Puneeth was fondly called, followed in the footsteps of his father Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma Rajkumar in donating their eyes after their deaths.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:32 PM IST