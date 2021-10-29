Puneeth Rajkumar dies: Venkaiah Naidu, Nirmala Sitharaman, HD Devegowda and other politicians mourn actor's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mourned the demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth breathed his last on Friday morning. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to the doctors, he complained of chest pain around 11 am on Friday while he was working out at the gym.

Puneeth won millions of fans with his roles in numerous Kannada films. He was fondly called Appu and Power Star.

PM Modi tweeted, "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The untimely demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has shaken the entire film industry. Celebrities from the South film fraternity have sent their condolences to the friends and family members of the late actor on social media.

Several other politicians also took to social media to mourn the actor's sudden death.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed grief over the demise of the noted Sandalwood star.

Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman wrote, "Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."

Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, tweeted, "Anguished by the untimely demise of noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. After starting his career as a child artiste, he made a mark as a phenomenal actor, playback singer, TV presenter and producer. Indeed, he was a man of many talents. #PuneethRajkumar."

"His demise is a huge loss to the world of Kannada cinema. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans. Om Shanti. #PuneethRajkumar," he added.

Check out the reactions of other celebs here:

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 05:15 PM IST