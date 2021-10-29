e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 06:08 PM IST

Puneeth Rajkumar dies: From PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi and Chiranjeevi to Mohanlal, politicians and film stars mourn actor's death

Tributes poured in following the demise of popular Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu.
Shankar Raj
Bengaluru: Tributes poured in following the demise of popular Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: " A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid "heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans" of the Power Star.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he was "shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss." he posted on Twitter.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, said he was "Deeply shocked by the demise of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar. He had won the hearts of Kannadigas through his great acting skills & his simplicity. His passing away is a great loss for Karnataka."

Among those who paid tribute were Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Malayalam superstars Mammooty and Mohanlal.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 06:08 PM IST
