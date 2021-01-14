Proud of my role as Noor Jahan in ‘Talaq Talaq Talaq’: RJ Nethra

“There are plenty of tales that women hold within themselves that are waiting to be narrated. Probably the desire to do so has been so strong within me that I manifested this film,” smiles RJ Nethra speaking about her upcoming film ‘Talaq Talaq Talaq’.

Nethra plays Noor Jahan, a hapless and vulnerable homemaker whose entire life revolves around her family.

“Noor Jahan comes from an ultra-conservative Muslim family and has a husband who is an alcoholic. But the life she has constructed so carefully turns upside down when her husband pronounces ‘Talaq Talaq Talaq’ unexpectedly in a drunken stupor,” shares Nethra of her role on the film.

The actor adds that the emotions in the film were so intense that she sometimes carried them home long after pack up. “It is a film that is close to my heart because of the uniqueness of the subject. As women, such a situation is always daunting, hence I could completely relate to it,” shares Nethra.

Directed by Vaidyanath, the film has been adapted from an acclaimed book written by Noor Zaheer.

Vaidyanath who has gained a glowing reputation for his cinematic work has been joined by wife Subhashini as co producer of the film.

While Ashok Kashyap is the cinematographer, Pravin Godkhindi has lent his melody to the film.