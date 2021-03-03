Pramod Shetty as a powerful villain in Rishab Shetty’s 'Hero'

Rishab Shetty’s 'Hero' is all set to hit screens on March 5.
The film has already created so much hype because they are aware that Rishab’s films always promise something different.
'Hero' which stars Rishab Shetty in the lead, has been directed by debutant Bharat Raj.
Pramod Shetty plays the role of a powerful villain and has been drawing rave reviews for his act ever since the trailer released. This is the first time that Pramod is playing a full-fledged villain in a film.
“My eyes and the way I emote through them is the highlight of the film. Director Bharat has designed my character really well. My costumes also are very different from what I’ve worn in films so far,” shares Pramod laughing how he can never forget the time he wore the nightgown and shot in the cold climes of Chikmagalur.
'Hero' has been produced by Rishab Shetty and will be distributed by Jayanna films.
The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.
