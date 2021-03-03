Pramod Shetty as a powerful villain in Rishab Shetty’s 'Hero'

“My eyes and the way I emote through them is the highlight of the film. Director Bharat has designed my character really well. My costumes also are very different from what I’ve worn in films so far,” shares Pramod laughing how he can never forget the time he wore the nightgown and shot in the cold climes of Chikmagalur.

'Hero' has been produced by Rishab Shetty and will be distributed by Jayanna films.

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.