Prakash Raj buys the official remake rights of Paresh Rawal’s Gujarati film ‘Dear Father’

Paresh Rawal’s highly-anticipated film ‘Dear Father’ is ready for release. The fans of the veteran actor are eagerly waiting to see the thespian return to Gujarati cinema after more than four decades.

The film ‘Dear Father’ was in news recently, as the versatile actor Prakash Raj has bought its rights to be remade in different South Indian languages.

Having portrayed several memorable characters in his prolific career, Prakash Raj loved the story of ‘Dear Father’ and was quite impressed by its emotional connect, to the extent that he immediately decided to buy the rights of the movie.

It’s learnt that Prakash Raj is in constant touch with Paresh Rawal and producer Ratan Jain and because of this reason, he got aware about the concept of ‘Dear Father’.

Confirming this development, producer Ratan Jain revealed that the rights of ‘Dear Father’s Hindi version has been bought by Prakash Raj. He said, “Yes, Prakash Raj has bought the remake rights of ‘Dear Father’. He was bowled by the subject of the movie and immediately decided to buy the rights of it.”

Talking about ‘Dear Father’s Hindi version, Ratan adds, “Why not? As of now, we are focusing on ‘Dear Father’ releasing on 4th March in cinemas. Post its release, we will think about the Hindi version.”

Interestingly, ‘Dear Father’ is a film adaptation of the actor’s popular play of the same name. Besides Paresh Rawal, the film also features popular actors from the Gujarati cinema including Chetan Dhanani and Manasi Parekh. The movie is an adaptation of Paresh Rawal's play with the same name, where the drama revolves around the three family members. It’s a beautiful narrative of the relationship between an old father and his son and daughter in law. While the father meets with an accident, it leads to police investigation, wherein the son and daughter in law are shocked to see the police inspector bearing an uncanny resemblance with their father, which forms the crux of the story.

Produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain and directed by Umang Vyas, ‘Dear Father’ has been written by the late Uttam Gada and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 4th March, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:50 AM IST