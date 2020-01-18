Prabhas unleashes fan frenzy on social media as he resumes shooting for 'Jaan' with Pooja Hegde

Telugu superstar Prabhas has announced that he is resuming shooting for his next biggie. The actor took to Instagram to share the news with fans on Friday, and also posted a picture from the set of the film.

In the snapshot Prabhas can be seen standing in front of a piano in a beautifully decorated room. "Elated to share that I'm resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule," wrote Prabhas, as caption.