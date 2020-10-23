Prabhas turns 41: 'Radhe Shyam' makers unveil musical motion poster of actor's next

Telugu superstar Prabhas turned 41 on Friday, and the makers of his upcoming release, Radhe Shyam, unveiled a musical motion poster of the film.

Titled "Beats of Radhe Shyam", the clip features a train ride that depicts animated versions of Salim-Anarkali and Devadas-Paro before showing Prabhas romancing his co-star Pooja Hegde.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram account, Pooja wrote: "Come, witness the magic as they redefine love and rewrite history with their eternal love story! #BeatsOfRadheShyam out now!#HappyBirthdayPrabhas."