Prabhas turns 41: 'Radhe Shyam' makers unveil musical motion poster of actor's next

Telugu superstar Prabhas turned 41 on Friday, and the makers of his upcoming release, Radhe Shyam, unveiled a musical motion poster of the film.
Titled "Beats of Radhe Shyam", the clip features a train ride that depicts animated versions of Salim-Anarkali and Devadas-Paro before showing Prabhas romancing his co-star Pooja Hegde.
Sharing the poster on her Instagram account, Pooja wrote: "Come, witness the magic as they redefine love and rewrite history with their eternal love story! #BeatsOfRadheShyam out now!#HappyBirthdayPrabhas."
Prabhas, too, shared the poster on his Instagram handle.
Fans have loved the musical poster, going by social media reactions.
"Can't wait to see you both. It looks magical," a user commented.
"Beautiful. Happiest birthday Prabhas," another one wrote.
The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. It is multilingual, and will probably release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.
Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is expected to release in 2021.
